Robert “Bob” Neal Blanchard, of Goose Lake, IA, passed away Wednesday, August 9, at Jackson Ridge Healthcare Center in Maquoketa, IA. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, at the Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston, IA. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in DeWitt, IA.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
Today
Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
