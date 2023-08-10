Robert “Bob”  Neal Blanchard, of Goose Lake, IA, passed away Wednesday, August 9, at Jackson Ridge Healthcare Center in Maquoketa, IA. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, at the Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston, IA. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in DeWitt, IA.