Robert “Bob” L. Beckley, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Additional visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the funeral home prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Andrew.
Bob was born July 22, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Paul and Rosann Stanisha Beckley; he was the oldest of nine children. He learned the values of faith, family, and hard work as a young man. When Bob finished school at the ninth grade, he told his parents that he was leaving to go out into the world to start a life of his own. He took a bus to work for Vic Banowetz on his farm and he also helped Bill Rowan farm. He then made his way to Maquoketa to start working at Clinton Engines.
Bob was fortunate enough to find his true love, Mary Lensing at Melody Mill in Dubuque. The two were united in marriage September 22, 1954 at Mount Carmel Church, Lawler, Iowa. Bob and Mary were blessed with 51 years together and twelve children; they enjoyed dancing to polka music especially the Dave Dighton band and traveling the country visiting their children. Our family chain was broken when the good Lord called Mom home on July 20, 2006. Dad continued his devotion of travel visiting Brazil numerous times over the years.
Bob devoted his entire life to his family; he was a generous, kind man. He worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 29years; retiring in 1989. Bob spent countless hours after working his fulltime job proudly making brooms and brushes for Rapid Brush Company, the company he purchased in 1975.
Dad was meticulous in whatever he did and expected the same of his kids. We learned at a young age what we should and should not do. All it took was a look from Dad and you knew you were grounded for a week. He was sometimes quick to anger, but quicker to forgive. Sitting down at night to eat supper as a family was an absolute must. Our family planted a large garden every year, working together to harvest and can the produce. We thank our parents for instilling values into our lives.
Bob was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and achieved the levels of Grand Knight & 4th Degree Knight. He volunteered several years at Andrew Community and Marquette Catholic Schools, earning him the nickname “Grandpa Bob”. Dad also was a 4-H leader for many years; spending hours at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Bob taught many 4-Hers about small engines, maintenance, and repairs. We are not sure if Dad knew he was instilling this same knowledge in his own sons. What was second nature to Dad was significant to how his sons learned to overhaul engines, rebuild motors, and to be their own mechanics; a life skill they all use every day.
Bob is survived by his children: Carol(Eugene)McDevitt, DeWayne(Carla) Beckley, Dee Beckley, Don(Zenobia)Beckley, Sharon(Howie)Miller, Jerome (Joany) Beckley, John(Karla)Beckley, Phil(Jane)Beckley, Michelle(Bill)Decker, Doug(Tracey)Beckley, Dean(Michelle)Beckley, and Carl(Brenda)Beckley; 32 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; Siblings: Mary Ellen(Tom)O’Brien, Paul(Carol) Beckley, George(Dee) Beckley, Janet(Bob)Graff, and Shirley Lemm.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents, his siblings: Dorothy (Ed) Reeg, Father Clarence Beckley, JoAnn (Ray) Schumacher.
In lieu of flowers, a Robert Beckley memorial fund has been established.
