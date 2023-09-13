“Merry Christmas” Robert A.L. Both, 80, of Bellevue, Iowa, was taken up into the arms of God’s Grace and Mercy, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters on Monday, September 11, 2023. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, September 14, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue, Iowa. Family will greet friends 9:30 am until service time at the church on Thursday. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be 1:00 pm, Friday, September 15, 2023 at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery in Oak Lawn, Illinois.
Arrangements conducted by Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, Iowa and Schmaedeke Funeral Home in Worth, Illinois.
Bob was born December 30, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Arthur and Catherine (Doyle) Both. Bob never knew anything but hard work, as he had to start working very young in is family’s printing company because of his father’s health. He served in the US Army from 1961-1963. On October 3, 1964 he married Lorrie Lee Lindstedt at Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Palos Heights, IL. While raising four children, Bob held multiple jobs including volunteer fire fighter at North Palos Volunteer Fire Department and semi-truck driver until retirement. Bob and Lorrie started to visit Bellevue with friends for many years and bought their farm in 1989, moving to Bellevue after retiring. Bob was funny and witty with a dry sense of humor. He was honorable, honest, trustful, respectful and most of all humble. He will be truly missed by his loving wife and daughters.
Survivors include his wife, Lorrie; daughters, Michelle Abernathy, Danielle (Mark) Mirabelli, and Nicole Both; grandchildren, Trevor Abernathy, Marissa (Dominic) Holdgrafer, Rebecca Mirabelli, David Mirabelli, Nathan Both, and Anthony Both; a great-granddaughter, Ava; siblings, Patricia (Paul) Martin and Sheryl Perminas; brothers in-law, Tim (Cynthia) Lindstedt and Doug Lindstedt.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert Both, Jr.; mother-in-law, Lorraine Lindstedt; brother, James Both; and a brother in-law, Joseph Perminas.
A memorial fund has been established in Bob’s memory.
The family would like to send their heartfelt thanks to friends and neighbors, and to the wonderful and compassionate nurses at Hospice of Dubuque.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.