Robert A.L. Both, 80

“Merry Christmas”  Robert A.L. Both, 80, of Bellevue, Iowa, was taken up into the arms of God’s Grace and Mercy, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters on Monday, September 11, 2023.  Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, September 14, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue, Iowa.  Family will greet friends 9:30 am until service time at the church on Thursday.  Graveside Services with Military Honors will be 1:00 pm, Friday, September 15, 2023 at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

Arrangements conducted by Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, Iowa and Schmaedeke Funeral Home in Worth, Illinois.