Rita (Ries) Putman, 67, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Due to the Covid-19 and limitations on social gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Local arrangements are entrusted to Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Rita was born September 7, 1952, the daughter of Melvin “Doc” and Kathleen “Katie” (Rubel) Ries. She married Steven C. Putman on June 16, 1973, he passed on February 12, 2017. Rita worked at Flexsteel for 34 years and then 10 years at Bellevue Community Schools. She also enjoyed working at Horizon Lanes for many years. Rita was devoted to her children and grandchildren and enjoyed attending all their activities. She also enjoyed gardening, bowling, playing cards with friends and family, and watching Iowa Hawkeye Sports. One of Rita’s true loves was going with her late husband Steve to the Dubuque Casinos for an afternoon of fun. Rita was a hard worker, a great athlete in her younger years, and always had to stay busy.
Rita was best known for her infectious smile that seemed to brighten the day of all. A person that never once complained about any hardships, but instead would go out of her way to help others. She was always one that encouraged all to do their best, work hard and to enjoy each day to the fullest. Rita was truly the cornerstone of the family and made sure that her children were raised with love along with supporting them in all their activities. Years later, that same devotion and support would be carried over to her grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Craig (Tessa) Putman of Bellevue, Jodi (Mike) Meadows of DeWitt, and Rod (Jessica) Putman of DeWitt; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ron (Patricia) Ries, Becky (Kevin) Hurlburt, Roxey (Doug) Kueter, and Randy (Linda) Ries; sisters and brothers in-law, Barb Ries, David (Cindy) Putman, Larry (Ruth) Putman, Richard (Sharon DeWitt) Meyer, Willard (Norma) Meyer, Cheryl Budde and Connie (Pete) Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Bob Ries, Ruth (Larry) Weimerskirk, Rosalie (Art) Ploessl.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Hachmann Funeral Home c/o of Rita Putman Family at 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031. The family encourages all memorials to be directed to Hospice of Jackson County in Rita’s memory.
