Rita Lou (Heim) Brown, 76, of Bellevue passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Mill Valley Care Center. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue with visitation at the church prior to mass from 9 – 11 a.m.
A private burial will follow at Potter’s Cemetery, rural Bellevue.
Rita Lou Heim was born Oct. 19, 1945, to John and Audrey (Junk) Heim. She graduated from Marquette High School in 1963. She married Curtis Brown on May 4, 1968. He passed away on Aug. 29, 1999. Rita worked at Ensign Coil Company in Bellevue for over 40 years, retiring in 2010. After retirement she started working part-time tending bar at the American Legion in Bellevue. Rita loved the Chicago Cubs, playing cards, and gambling at the casino.
Rita is survived by siblings Joan (Bob) Head of Maquoketa; Jeanne (Gary) Griebel of Bellevue, Clete (Sheila) Heim of Bellevue, Rosie (Joe) Schwager of Maquoketa, Chuck (Lou Ann) Heim of Diamondhead, Mississippi and John Heim Jr. of Blue Grass; in-laws Karen Brown and Kevin Brown of Bellevue, and Donald Rolling of Maquoketa. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband Curt, her parents John and Audrey Heim, her mother- and father-in-law Vernon and Dessell Brown, her sister Mary Ann Rolling, nephew Matthew Heim and great-nephews Alex and Isaac Griebel.
The Family would like to invite everyone to wear their favorite Cubs apparel.
