Rita L. (Yeager) Daugherty, 83, of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, January 09, 2021. Family Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV Channel 37.
Born July 10, 1937 in Dubuque, IA to Victor (Kenny) and Mildred Koppes Yeager. She graduated from St Joseph High School in Bellevue, IA in 1955, and the Mercy School of Nursing in Davenport in 1958. Throughout her nursing career, she worked at the Bellevue Hospital, Mt Mercy in Davenport, Xavier and Finley Hospitals in Dubuque, and Medical Associates in Bellevue.
On September 3, 1960, she married Tommy Daugherty in a double ceremony with her twin sister Ruth and Bill Conway. Tommy preceded her death on October 5, 2006. Her twin sister preceded her in death on May 5, 2019.
Her joy and passion were her grandkids and great grandkids. Rita and Tommy enjoyed spending time with their family, and traveling to places which included Hawaii, Canada, Ireland, Florida, England, California and Arizona. She was also very gifted in watercolor painting, many of which she shared with family and friends. She was a dedicated nurse and provided compassionate care to all her patients. Her pastimes included playing the piano, reading, and praying the rosary, the source of her faith and strength. And she enjoyed a shopping trip here and there, always ending with ice cream from Whiteys.
Rita is survived by her four children and their spouses, Bill (Lisa) Daugherty, Theresa (Cletus) Weber, Sara (Mark) Eisbach, and Ruth (Jim) Cavanaugh; 11 grandchildren, Megan (Chance) Gravatt, Madison (Graham) Glynn, Zach Daugherty, Zane Daugherty, Cody (Kristin) Weber, Jessalyn (Justin) Weber-Bader, Tommy (Steph) Weber, Shane Weber, Scott (Elise) Eisbach, Marisa (Ryan) Burns, and Shelby (Clayton) Russell; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary (Bob) Ballantyne and Katy (Gary) Roeder; brother-in-law Bill Conway, sisters-in-law Sister Gertrude Daugherty and Agnes Daugherty, and many much-loved nieces and nephews, and Godchildren.
Rita’s family wants to express our sincerest gratitude to the administration and staff at Mill Valley Care Center, Medical Associates in Bellevue, Bellevue Ambulance, and Mercy Hospital for their compassionate care and love and support extended to our Mom. We are so blessed to live in such an amazing community.
Memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Prairiewoods Retreat Center or a charity of your choice. Memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Rita Daugherty Family.
