Richard “Rick” Putman, 71, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Family Services will be conducted.
Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 36F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Mostly sunny skies. High 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Illinois...Missouri... Mississippi River at Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing, Keithsburg, New Boston LD17, Muscatine, Ill. City LD16, Rock Island LD15, Le Claire LD14, Fulton LD13, Bellevue LD12, Camanche, Burlington, Gladstone LD18, Dubuque LD11, and Dubuque. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.6 feet, Water affects the Midtown Marina facilities and parking lot in East Dubuque. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 23.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.7 feet next Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Illinois...Missouri... Mississippi River at Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing, Keithsburg, New Boston LD17, Muscatine, Ill. City LD16, Rock Island LD15, Le Claire LD14, Fulton LD13, Bellevue LD12, Camanche, Burlington, Gladstone LD18, Dubuque LD11, and Dubuque. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Bellevue LD12. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Water encroaches onto Driscolls Island at Sabula. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 18.0 feet next Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&
...Very Windy Conditions and Elevated Fire Risk Today... Strong northwest winds are expected today until about sunset, with gusts to around 45 mph. This may result in travel difficulties for high profile vehicles. In addition, localized blowing dust may occur reducing visibility, especially near recently plowed fields. Very low humidity is also expected, with relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent this afternoon. The combination of winds and low humidity will result in an elevated fire danger. Outdoor burning is discouraged today.
Wind: NNW @ 20 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 13 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 12 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 12 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 10 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 9 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 8 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
