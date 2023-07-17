Richard “Rich” J. Medinger 87, of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Mercy One in Dubuque.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Thursday, July 20, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, additional visitation will be 9:00 am – 10:00 am on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.
Rich was born November 22, 1935, the son of Bernard and Virginia (Gerardy) Medinger, Sr. Rich married Gloria M. Kueter on November 27, 1954. He started with United Telephone Company on April 11, 1955 and retired on January 11, 1993. Rich then did a variety of things in his retirement including electrical work, and working for City of Bellevue. Rich could and would fix almost anything for anyone. He is an Honorary Member of the Bellevue Fire Department, Bellevue Horseman’s Club, lifetime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree of Bellevue Council 1354. Rich cherished his time with his family and enjoyed attending all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s events. He enjoyed horses, hunting, fishing, camping, and woodworking. Rich always had a good story to tell. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria; children, Mark (Donna) Medinger, Jim (Connie) Medinger, Joan (John) Theisen, Sandy (Stan) Kueter, Chuck (Penny) Medinger, and Cindy (Randy) Blake; 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; siblings, Phyllis Yeager, Mary (Dennis) Guenther, Betty (Bill) Meyer; brothers and sisters in-law, Donna Medinger, Phyllis Schwager, Thomas (Mary Lois) Kueter, Joseph (Nancy) Kueter, Martha Rheingans, Dennis (Vicki) Kueter, Sue (Bill) Griebel; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John Medinger; a grandson, Scott Theisen; siblings, Bernard “Junior” Medinger, Velma (Les) Benesch, Don (Doris) Medinger; brothers and sisters in-law, Don David, Art Yeager, Wilfred Schwager, Wayne Rheingans, Darla (Stanley) Sturm, and Mary (Allen) Kilburg.
A memorial fund has been established in Rich’s memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.