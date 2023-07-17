Richard “Rich” J. Medinger 87

Richard “Rich” J. Medinger 87

Richard “Rich” J. Medinger 87, of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Mercy One in Dubuque.  

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Thursday, July 20, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.  Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, additional visitation will be 9:00 am – 10:00 am on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass.  Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.