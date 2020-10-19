Richard O. Willis, age 68

Richard O. Willis, age 68, of Clinton, IA, formerly of Savanna, IL, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Davenport Select Specialty Hospital. A funeral service will be held at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, IA, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 12pm.  Visitation will take place from 10am to 12pm prior to the service at the funeral home.  Burial will follow at Salem's Lutheran Cemetery, in Spragueville, IA.