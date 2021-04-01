Richard J. Sloan, 64, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Mercy One in Dubuque. Private family services will be conducted at this time.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Richard was born November 3, 1956 in Staten Island, New York. He worked for AT&T which eventually became Nokia as a software engineer for over 30 years, until retiring to Bellevue with his wife Tamara. Richard enjoyed working in his yard, writing and recording music, and was an avid drummer. He married Tamara on December 31, 2008; she survives.
