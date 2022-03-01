Richard J. “Ritch” Skrivseth, 7

Richard J. “Ritch” Skrivseth, 78, of Preston, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services, and burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa, Iowa, at a later date.
Richard Joe Skrivseth was born on May 20, 1943, in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Henning “Bud” and Marian (Sagers) Skrivseth. He was a 1961 graduate of Maquoketa High School and the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking. He married Lori Hughes on Sept. 16, 1977 in Maquoketa, Iowa.
“Ritch” had worked in the banking industry for 58 years, from 1962 to 2020. Through those years he had worked for Jackson State Bank, Farmers Savings Bank and Clinton National Bank. In retirement, he especially enjoyed “writing his own book” with short stories about his life.
“Ritch” was a former member of the Maquoketa Lions Club and Preston Lions Club, as well as the Preston Growth and Development committee. His hobbies included horses, boating, golfing, going to casinos, and listening to music. Additionally, he enjoyed cooking and was passionate about politics and Fox News. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Lori Skrivseth of Preston, IA; children, Jill (Brent) Andresen of Preston, IA, Melissa (Dan) Schmidt of Bellevue, IA, Jon (Abby) Skrivseth of LeClaire, IA, Cody (Kelly) Skrivseth of Bellevue, IA, and Casey (Abbey) Skrivseth of Bellevue, IA; 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; a brother Terry (Bonnie) Skrivseth of Bellevue, IA; and sisters, Sharon Bullock of Des Moines, IA, Kathie (Chuck) Whitsell of Rio Rancho, NM, Carol (Rich) Kendall of Marion, IA, and Christy (Dean) Thomas of Grayslake, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Richard J. “Ritch” Skrivseth memorial fund has been established.
Online Condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.