Richard J. Frank, 84, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 with his family by his side in Bellevue.  Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 8:30 am – 10:30 am prior to  Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service.  Entombment will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.

Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.