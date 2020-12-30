Richard Hueneke

Richard F. Hueneke, 90, of rural Bellevue passed away on December 27, 2020 at his home.
Private family visitation and service will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus with burial to follow in the church cemetery. A live stream of the funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Richard was born on January 29, 1930, the son of Diedrich and Elsa (Reeg) Hueneke. On February 3, 1951 he married E. Elaine Rupp at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dubuque.
He loved helping his grandchildren with projects and giving them a hard time. He enjoyed woodworking making crosses and clocks and he was very proud to make cedar chest for his granddaughter’s weddings.
Richard farmed in the Bellevue and St. Donatus area for many years. He like to talk about the olden days and always had a story to tell.
He is survived by his four children Linda Hueneke, Brenda Hueneke, Paula Moeller and Keith Hueneke, nine grandchildren, Laurie (Jody) Hueneke Martens, Jennifer (Brett) Shaw, Lisa (Will) Hueneke, Katie (Casey) Steines, Susan (Tim) Devine, Nancy (Aaron) Evarts, Thomas (Rachelle) Moeller, Jill (Jacob) Hantelmann and Lynn Hueneke; along with fifteen great grandchildren. His daughter-in-law Barbara Hueneke; sister-in-law Mary Rupp and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Phillip; son-in-law Leon Moeller; his father and mother-in-law Frank and Leona Rupp; his sister Esther (Vernon) Baasch; his in-laws Evelyn White, Howard Rupp, Dorothy Coates, Merlin Rupp, Dale Rupp and Donna O’Neill.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Camp Courageous or Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank the staff at UnityPoint Home Care, UnityPoint, Finley Hospital, Hospice of Dubuque and Grand River Medical Group along with Dr. Hillard Salas for all their wonderful care they gave to Richard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.