Richard Glenn Peterson, age 75

Richard Glenn Peterson, age 75

Richard Glenn Peterson, age 75, of Sabula, Iowa passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa.  A visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, followed by a family Celebration of Life service.  Social distance guidelines will be used.  Interment will be in Sterling Cemetery, rural Sabula with Military Rites.  Friends and family are invited to share in Richard’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.