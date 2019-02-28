One of the greatest hearts that ever beat has stilled…
Richard Emil Bredekamp, age 64, of Spragueville, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Preston. Burial will take place in Spragueville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston and also from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.