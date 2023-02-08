Richard “Dick” Keeney, 69

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Richard “Dick” Keeney, a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle, and friend. At the age of 69, Richard passed away suddenly on February 6, 2023. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston, Iowa, with burial to follow at the Miles City Cemetery. A visitation will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Easton Valley Elementary School in Miles, Iowa.
Richard was born on April 1, 1953 to Kelly and Luella (Durkop) Keeney. He spent his life in Miles, and graduated proudly as a “Miles Bulldog” from Miles High School in 1971. Following his graduation, Richard began his life-long career operating Keeney Welding, where he passionately served the local farmers and larger community. On February 16, 1980, Richard married Ann Kieffer in Preston. His greatest joy in life was his four children: Tanner, Regan, Taylor, and Ryleigh.
“Do it for the kids” was the anthem of his life. There was nothing he loved more than making his community a better place to live and learn. He strongly believed in the importance of education for his children and all of the children in the community. He passionately served on the Easton Valley School Board since the school’s inception in 2013 and served as the board president for the past 5 years. He spent many years coaching various teams and was always ready to play a game of catch with his children and grandchildren. He also served on the Miles City Council for many years along with serving as the town’s mayor. Richard was a pillar of his community, devoting his entire life to it.
Richard will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 42 years, Ann; four children, Tanner Keeney of LeClaire, IA , Regan (Tim) Cone of LeClaire, IA, Taylor (Tess) Keeney of Hiawatha, IA, and Ryleigh Keeney of Des Moines, IA; three grandchildren, Rory, Ruby, and Pax Richard; his parents, Kelly and Luella Keeney of Delmar, IA; two sisters, Janice Keeney of Dewitt, IA and Linda (Eugene) Welch of Clinton, IA; and many nieces and nephews. Richard is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Joan Kieffer; father-in-law, Glenn Kieffer; and sisters-in-law, Margie Tebbe and Karen McKern.
