Richard “Dick” Keeney, 69

 Jasper Chung Photography

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Richard “Dick” Keeney, a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle, and friend. At the age of 69, Richard passed away suddenly on February 6, 2023. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston, Iowa, with burial to follow at the Miles City Cemetery. A visitation will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Easton Valley Elementary School in Miles, Iowa.

Richard was born on April 1, 1953 to Kelly and Luella (Durkop) Keeney. He spent his life in Miles, and graduated proudly as a “Miles Bulldog” from Miles High School in 1971. Following his graduation, Richard began his life-long career operating Keeney Welding, where he passionately served the local farmers and larger community. On February 16, 1980, Richard married Ann Kieffer in Preston. His greatest joy in life was his four children: Tanner, Regan, Taylor, and Ryleigh.