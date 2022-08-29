Richard “Dick” G. Dagitz, 89, of Bellevue, passed away at Mill Valley Care Center on Saturday, August 27, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Memorial Service will be 12:00 pm (noon), Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Family will greet friends 10:30 am until service time also on Saturday, September 3, 2022 prior to services at the church.
Dick was born January 12, 1933 in Bellevue. He graduated from Bellevue Community High School in 1951. Dick then enlisted in the US Navy on August 19, 1951. He went through Basic Training in Great Lakes, Illinois and was a bugler in the Drum and Bugle Corps. While he was with the Drum and Bugle Corps, they played at half time of a Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago. Upon completion of Basic Training, he attended Fire Control Technician School.
Dick was then assigned to the heavy cruiser USS Albany CA-123 home ported in Norfolk, Va. While stationed on the USS Albany, it was deployed to the Mediterranean Sea, visiting Spain, France, Italy, Greece. and Turkey. They also traversed the Straits of Dardanelles and went into the Black Sea. Richard was discharged from the Navy on October 30, 1954.
Upon discharge, he returned to Bellevue, Iowa. On January 28, 1957 Richard married Greta Kinmonth, and they moved to Connecticut. Dick worked 35 years in the structural steel fabrication industry in various positions, followed by 10 years as a Certified Welding Inspector of new structural steel fabrication. Upon retirement, Dick and Greta moved back to Bellevue.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, VFW, and American Legion. Dick enjoyed boating, fishing, playing cards, crosswords, sudokus, and watching sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and New York Giants.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Greta; a daughter, Terri (Ken) LeClair, and a son, David (Jackie) Dagitz; a granddaughter, Kristina Hachenberg; great-grandchildren, Brody and Xander; siblings Dale Dagitz and Roger (Brenda) Dagitz; sister in-law, Ruth Kinmonth; an aunt, Verena Dagitz-Stein and many extended relatives.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Laverne and Clarence Moeller; father and mother in-law, Donald and Marie Kinmonth; a brother in-law, George Kinmonth; sisters in-law, Jackie Dagitz and Jane Dagitz; and a grandson, Benjamin Kondysar.
A memorial fund has been established in Dick’s memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
