Rhonda K. Cunningham, 68, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at her home. Funeral Services will be 7:30 pm, Monday, November 29, 2021 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Visitation will be 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, also Monday, November 29, 2021 prior to services at the funeral home.
Rhonda was born September 1, 1953, the daughter of Richard and Elaine (Kloft) Weis. She married Gary Cunningham on October 2, 1981, he passed on October 20, 2017. Rhonda worked at Bellevue Community Schools as a paraprofessional for 23 years, before retiring in 2019. Rhonda enjoyed fishing with Gary and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a big supporter of everything Bellevue Schools, booster club, Bellevue Big, and supporting the students. Rhonda enjoyed reading and had a big heart and was always their to help her friends. She also enjoyed her Girls Night on Fridays.
Survivors include her children, Jessica (Joe Glaeser) Cunningham, and Rick Cunningham; two grandchildren, Courtney and Amber; her mother, Elaine Weis; siblings, Vickie (Dave) Woods, Bruce (Deb) Weis, and Tammy (Kevin) Stoecken; and a sister in-law, Mary Weis; and many extended relatives.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Richard; her husband, Gary; siblings, Brian, Ronnie, and an infant brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be direct to Hospice of Jackson County in Rhonda’s memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
