Rex D. Wing, age 91

Weather Alert

...SNOW LINGERS OVERNIGHT... PERIODS OF SNOW, MODERATE TO BRIEFLY HEAVY AT TIMES, WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2 AM, ESPECIALLY FROM AROUND CEDAR RAPIDS TO SAVANNA ON SOUTHWARD THROUGH THE QUAD CITIES, KEWANEE, AND PRINCETON. THE SNOW IS EXPECTED TO TAPER OFF IN MANY AREAS NORTH OF HIGHWAY 30 OVER THE NEXT 1 TO 2 HOURS, BUT AS IT DOES SOME FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL BE POSSIBLE. IF TRAVELING EXPECT SLICK SPOTS, ESPECIALLY ON SECONDARY OR UNTREATED ROADWAYS, BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE PERIODS OF LOW VISIBILITY IN THE HEAVIER SNOW. SLOW DOWN AND REMAIN ALERT FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING CONDITIONS.