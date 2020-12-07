Regina “Jean” (Mueller) Van Drimmelen, 101, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Private Family Services with Burial in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery will be conducted.
Regina was born September 15, 1919 in Bellevue, the daughter of Xavier and Frances (Klein) Mueller. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Bellevue. Regina married Louis Van Drimmelen on August 28, 1943, he passed on June 17, 2001. She worked at the Bellevue Creamery and Jackson County Historical Society for many years. Regina enjoyed genealogy, antiquing, gardening, reading, crossword, and visiting with her neighbors.
Survivors include her children, Lois Thilmany, Robert (Rita) Van Drimmelen, and Lee Van Drimmelen; grandchildren, Jean, Laura, Bobby, and Rachel; 8 great-grandchildren; and a sister in-law, Mavis Mueller.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; a son in-law, Donald Thilmany; a granddaughter, Sarah Thilmany; siblings, Albert and Frank Mueller; step-brother, Elmer (Nil) Mueller; and a step-sister, Edith (Ignatz) Ruff.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Jackson County in Regina’s memory.
