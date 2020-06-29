Raymond Paul Trenkamp, age 96

Raymond Paul Trenkamp, age 96

Raymond Paul Trenkamp, age 96, of Maquoketa, IA, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Maquoketa Care Center. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston, IA at 11 am.  Visitation will take place at Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston, from 5-7pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020, and again on July 2, one hour prior to mass at the church.  Family and friends are invited to share in Ray's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.