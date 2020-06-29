Raymond Paul Trenkamp, age 96, of Maquoketa, IA, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Maquoketa Care Center. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston, IA at 11 am. Visitation will take place at Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston, from 5-7pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020, and again on July 2, one hour prior to mass at the church. Family and friends are invited to share in Ray's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: 74°
- Heat Index: 74°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 74°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:28:34 AM
- Sunset: 08:42:18 PM
- Dew Point: 70°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early in the day. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
