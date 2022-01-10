Raymond L. “Ray” Bahr, 97, of Andrew, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, Jan. 4, 2022, at WestWing Place in DeWitt, Iowa.
A funeral service celebrating his life was held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew, Iowa. Burial will be at the Andrew, Iowa Cemetery. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.
Raymond LaVern Bahr was born on Feb. 4, 1924, in Spragueville, Iowa, to Claus and Dora (Berg) Bahr. He was Baptized and Confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Spragueville and was a 1943 graduate of Preston High School. He married Avelda Hankemeier on Sept. 20, 1948, at Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew. Four children were born to this union, Patricia, Duane, Galen and Joann.
Ray was a lifelong farmer. From 1948 to 1955 Ray and Avelda farmed west of Spragueville. In 1956 they purchased a farm north of Andrew at Cottonville. They moved from the farm into Andrew in 1987 but Ray continued farming until present.
Ray was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew where he served on the church council and sang in the church choir. He also was a member of the Jackson County Farm Bureau and had served on the board of directors of C & J Farm Services.
Ray loved the land he farmed his entire life. After moving to Andrew, he took up woodworking as a hobby and made many pieces of furniture for family members including making a cedar chest for each grandchild. He also enjoyed fishing trips to Minnesota and the backwaters with his boys.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Avelda Bahr of Andrew, IA; children, Patricia (Milt) Cornelius of Andrew, IA, Duane (Diane) Bahr of rural Andrew, IA, and Joann (Craig) Sieverding of Bellevue, IA; 9 grandchildren, Philip Cornelius, Nathan (Kristin) Cornelius, Noah (Danielle) Cornelius, Christina (John) Schneider, Carrie (Sean) Petesch, Aaron (Tasha) Bahr, Tyler (Kelli) Sieverding, Emily (Chad) Feller, and Alex (Miranda Straw) Sieverding; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Galen, brother LaVern, and sister Gladys Schnoor Derganz.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Raymond L. “Ray” Bahr memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
