Randy Weber, 72, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at U of I Hospitals & Clinics following an accident. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Visitation will be 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, additional visitation will be 9:30 am – 10:30 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass.

Services will be livestream on Facebook and YouTube: St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook pages.