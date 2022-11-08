Randy Weber, 72, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at U of I Hospitals & Clinics following an accident. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Visitation will be 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, additional visitation will be 9:30 am – 10:30 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass.
Services will be livestream on Facebook and YouTube: St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook pages.
Randy was born March 13, 1950 in Dubuque, the son of Milo and Rosemary (Westercamp) Weber. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1968. Randy married Jeanne ”Chub” Abitz on November 14, 1970. He worked for the Dubuque Packing Company until 1981, when he and Jeanne bought Horizon Lanes in Bellevue, they owned and operated it until his retirement in September 2018. Randy first picked up a bowling ball when he was 4 years old and began a lifelong passion for the game. He bowled several 300 games, career high 868 series, won the Iowa State Bowling Team Championship in 2004, and was recently inducted into the Dubuque Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Randy coached High School bowling and passed on his passion to many kids over the years, especially to his grandchildren. He was a member of the Dubuque 700 Club, Bellevue American Legion Post #273, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Randy was always there to help out in a moments notice and generously gave to his community over the years. He loved watching baseball, NASCAR, golf, and attending anything his grandkids were involved in. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne; his children, D.J. (Tracy) Weber and Renee (Steve) Till; grandchildren, Riley Till, Jacob Till, Madison Weber, and Dawson Weber, a step-grandson, Tyler Daugherty; siblings, Dan (Marianne) Weber, Sandy (Dick) Ansel, and Janelle (Dennis) Duwe; brothers and sisters in-law, James (Patricia) Abitz, Janet (Lynn) Schmitt-Lampe, Joan Yambura, Jane (Steve) Winders, and Jennifer Abitz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother in-law, Joseph and Lorraine Abitz; a brother, Ron Weber; daughter in-law, Aime Weber; a sister, Connie (George) Saffran; nephews, Troy Yambura and Timothy Duwe.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Randy’s memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.