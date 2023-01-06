Randy R. Weimerskirch, 42

Randy R. Weimerskirch, 42, of Clinton, Iowa, died on Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, at MercyOne in Clinton, Iowa.

A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.  Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 P.M., Monday, January 9, 2023, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.  Burial will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery, LaMotte, Iowa, at a later date.  Please wear the color green or Detroit Lions attire in honor of Randy’s favorite color and team.