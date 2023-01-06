Randy R. Weimerskirch, 42, of Clinton, Iowa, died on Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, at MercyOne in Clinton, Iowa.
A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 P.M., Monday, January 9, 2023, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery, LaMotte, Iowa, at a later date. Please wear the color green or Detroit Lions attire in honor of Randy’s favorite color and team.
Randy Ronald Weimerskirch was born on March 17, 1980 in Dubuque, Iowa, to Virgil and Verla (Ambrosy) Weimerskirch. He attended Andrew schools. He had worked various factory and construction jobs throughout eastern Iowa for many years until becoming disabled.
Randy had two children, James Weimerskirch and Nathaniel Hughes, with his longtime girlfriend, Angie Hughes. He later married Jamie Milder in Maquoketa, Iowa, and they had three children, Ryker Weimerskirch, Darwin Lee Weimerskirch, and Joellen Weimerskirch.
Randy enjoyed fishing, camping, tinkering with vehicles and cuddling with his emotional support dog, Maya. He loved the color green and he was an avid fan of the Detroit Lions.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, James, Nathaniel, Ryker, and Joellen; his parents, Virgil and Verla Weimerskirch of LaMotte, IA; brothers, Don (Michele) Weimerskirch of Davenport, IA, Allen (Janelle) Weimerskirch of Cedar Falls, IA, and Brian (Kim) Weimerskirch of Bellevue, IA; sisters, Karen (Rich) McCarthy of East Dubuque, IL, Cheri (LeRoy) Mohr of Charlotte, IA, Nancy (Doug) Lane of Spragueville, IA, Vicki (Phillip) Boughton of Clinton, IA, Patti (Travis) Trenkamp of Charlotte, IA, Mary Jo (Phil) Harris of Bellevue, IA, and Lindy (Chris) Hart of Delmar, IA; and numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, infant son Darwin Lee Weimerskirch, brother James Weimerskirch on August 25, 1990, and a sister Tara Ann Weimerskirch on August 25, 2007.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Randy R. Weimerskirch memorial fund has been established.
