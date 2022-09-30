Randall E. “Randy” Johnson, 73 of Bellevue, formerly of Elmhurst, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.
Memorial Visitation will be 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Hachamm-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, Iowa followed by Military Honors Conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 at the Freedom Rock in Bellevue at 2:30pm.
Memorial Services also be 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elmhurst, Illinois
Randy was born August 7, 1949 in Chicago, the son of Eddie and Lorraine (Brabec) Johnson. He served his country in the United State Air Force in Turkey during the Vietnam War 1968-1972. Randy married Darlene Schea on February 17, 1973. He was a member of Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elmhurst for over 30 years before moving to Bellevue in 2018. Randy was a firefighter in Elmhurst for over 20 years, before retiring in 2001. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and runner. He enjoyed running the Elmhurst Turkey Trot for over 30 years. Randy was a member of the Bellevue American Legion Post #273 and was a member of the Honor Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene; sons, Erik (Jill) Johnson and Joshua (Jackie) Johnson; grandchildren, Abigail, Madeline, Nathaniel, and Hannah.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Jackson County.
Condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Randall Johnson Family.
