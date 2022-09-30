Randall E. “Randy” Johnson, 73

Randall E. “Randy” Johnson, 73 of Bellevue, formerly of Elmhurst, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

Memorial Visitation will be 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Hachamm-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, Iowa followed by Military Honors Conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 at the Freedom Rock in Bellevue at 2:30pm.  