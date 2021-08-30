Portia Holloway, 71, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at MercyOne in Dubuque. No Public Services will be conducted per her request.
Local arrangements entrusted at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Portia was born November 3, 1949, the daughter of Donald “Nip” and Madonna (Lampe) Stuart. She graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School in 1967, and then attended UNI. Portia marred James Cleveland Holloway on March 13, 1977. Their marriage took them to Virginia, Alabama, Puerto Rico, Chicago, and back to Bellevue after James passing. She worked in the Insurance industry for Blue Cross & Blue Shield, managed a hospital ward, and also managed an apartment complex over the years. Portia was a gifted artist, seamstress, and enjoyed gardening, her yard, and flowers. She was very generous and will be truly missed by many.
Survivors include her son, Matthew Holloway, her recently reunited son, Brian (Andrea) Brunk; siblings, Pam (Dick) Cheney, Paula (Chuck) Prada, and Sheila (Mark) Kelley; grandchildren, Kai and Cameron Brunk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Portia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; and a daughter in-law, Dianna.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and condolences may be mail to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Portia Holloway Family.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
