Phyllis M. (Good) Jones, 94, most recently of Bellevue, Iowa, formerly of Kewanee, Illinois, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue. Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue, conducted by Pastor Shannon Witt, family will greet friends 9:30 am until service on Saturday at the church. Graveside Services will be 10:30 am, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Perry, Kansas. The family will also have a celebration of life in the spring in Kewanee, Illinois.
Phyllis was born September 17, 1925 in Perry, Kansas on the family farm, the daughter of Howard and Alberta (Smalley) Good. She graduated from Perry High School in 1943, and attended University of Kansas, Lawrence and Baker University at Baldwin, Kansas. Phyllis married Ronald Edward Jones on September 13, 1946, he passed on September 26, 1990.
Phyllis lived the last 45 years in Kewanee, Illinois, before settling in Bellevue, Iowa this last September to be closer to family. She was a homemaker, enjoyed sewing and quilting, active in the Kewanee Methodist Church and Church Circle, Kewanee chapter of the Federated Garden Club, Kewanee Women’s Club, and she was a member of Board of Ryan Round Barn at Johnson Sauk Trail Park in Kewanee.
Survivors include her children, Janice Marie (Dale) Smith of Highland Park, IL, Ronald L. (Louise) Jones of Bellevue, IA and Sally (Dave) Lamp of New Glarus, WI; four grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Sturgeon, Rebecca (Tim) Daley, Chris (Katrina Klusman) Jones, and Nate Jones; six great-grandchildren; a niece, Paula (Adam) Alverez, and a nephew, Jeff (Kim) Good.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Donald Good, Lucy Belle Good, and Chester (Irene) Good.
Memorials ****** SEE NOTE BELOW
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.