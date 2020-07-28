Phyllis Jean Hlubek, age 85, of Sabula, Iowa passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital, Clinton, Iowa. A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, Sabula. Friends and family are invited to share in Phyllis’ life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Phyllis was born February 21, 1935 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer “Butch” and Genevieve (Leckband) Mangler. She is a graduate of the Miles High School with the Class of 1952. On September 27, 1958, Phyllis married James Joseph Hlubek. They celebrated twenty years of marriage and raised three children before his passing on October 25, 1978. After losing her husband, Phyllis later met Elmer Johnson and shared many wonderful years with him.
Phyllis worked as an executive secretary for Clinton Corn/ ADM for forty-three years, retiring in 2012. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Sabula, and then joined Calvary Lutheran Church, Sabula. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Savanna Moose and the Eagles Club.
Phyllis loved living in Sabula and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing in several card clubs.
Phyllis will be dearly missed by her three children, Gregory (Terri) Hlubek of Oklahoma City, OK, Michael (Deborah) Hlubek of Garden Ridge, Texas and Audrey (Stephen) Williams of Tiffin, Ohio; along with Elmer’s family, Larry (Vicki) Johnson of Miles, Kathy (Rich) House of Sabula, Dale (Paula) Johnson of Sabula, Dennis Johnson of Miles, Roger (Sharon) Johnson of Crawfordsville, IN, and Deb (Dennis) Chrest of Miles; 21 grandchildren, Penny, Randy, Kelly, Kristi, Cole, Anna, Tracy, Cory, Stacy, Marc, Michael, Troy, Jaime, Adam, Dane, David, Brittani, Amber, Rebecca, Jessica, and Alicia; many great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Spormann of Seattle, WA; a brother, Ronald (Linda) Mangler of Bellevue; and a sister-in-law, Jody Mangler of Clinton.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents, Elmer and Genevieve Mangler,; a brother and sister-in-law, Don (Judy) Mangler; a brother-in-law, Robert Spormann, and her later companion, Elmer Johnson.
