Phyllis Ann (Klemme) Pickett, age 89, of Preston, Iowa passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Fieldstone Senior Living Center in Dewitt, Iowa. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Law Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa with a visitation held one hour prior to the service from 1 – 2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Miles City Cemetery.