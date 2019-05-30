Penny J. Carter, 44, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral Services will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, family will greet friends 12:00 pm until service time also Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Bellevue.
Penny was born February 19, 1975 in Maquoketa, the daughter of John Carter and Kathryn Rieckens. She graduated from Bellevue Community High School. Penny worked as a bartender at a variety of places, and most recently at Wal-Mart in Maquoketa. She loved animals and her Lab dogs, spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Penny enjoy spending time with her fiancé’ Lonnie Feltes and riding 4-wheelers with him.
Survivors include her fiancé’, Lonnie Feltes; her mother, Kathy Johnson; siblings, Dave (Heather) Carter, Steve (Mandy) Carter, and Sara Johnson; also surviving, many special nieces and nephews; and other relatives.
Penny was preceded in death by her father, John Carter; her stepfather, Ron Johnson; and her maternal grandparents, John and Wilhelmena Rieckens.
