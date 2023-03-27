Pearl Ann Smith, 93

Pearl Ann Smith, 93, of Spragueville, IA passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Friday, March 24, 2023 at her home on Iron Bridge Road.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa where the Catholic Daughters of the Americas will recite the Rosary at 2:45 pm preceding visitation. Her funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the Sacred Heart Church in Maquoketa. Burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Maquoketa. A luncheon will also be served following burial at Timber Lanes in Maquoketa.