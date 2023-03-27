Pearl Ann Smith, 93, of Spragueville, IA passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Friday, March 24, 2023 at her home on Iron Bridge Road.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa where the Catholic Daughters of the Americas will recite the Rosary at 2:45 pm preceding visitation. Her funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the Sacred Heart Church in Maquoketa. Burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Maquoketa. A luncheon will also be served following burial at Timber Lanes in Maquoketa.
Pearl was born on November 27, 1929 in rural Springbrook, IA to Peter and Katherine (Weis) Weimerskirch. On April 17, 1951 she was united in marriage to Franklyn Smith at the Sacred Heart Church in Maquoketa. In her earlier years, she worked at the Fishing Tackle in Maquoketa, IA and in the cafeteria at Loras College in Dubuque, IA. Franklyn and Pearl raised two daughters on the family farm where they milked cows; harvested corn, oats, and beans; raised feeder cattle and laying hens; and custom baled large round hay bales. Pearl was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas – 1156 St. Raphael. Her faith was central to her being and she would spend many hours reading her Bible and prayer cards. She enjoyed playing cards and was a “professional” at Euchre and King’s Corners. Being outside was one of her favorite things to do whether it be fishing, gardening, choring, or just hanging her laundry out on the line. She was well known for her wonderful pan of baked buns.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters; Linda Lou Smith of Spragueville, IA, Mary Kay (Paul) Smith- Riggs of Oskaloosa, IA, five grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Kieler of Kieler, WI; Melissa (Randy) Ringnalda of Tiffin, IA; Chanelle Trowbridge (Nik Atrey) of Des Moines, IA; Jessa (Colin) Morgan of Oelwein, IA; and Erica Drake of Bettendorf, IA; as well as seven great-grandchildren; Jaydan and Jonathan Kieler, Zayn Trowbridge-Atrey, Quinn and Elizabeth Ringnalda, and Bryant and Aiya Morgan, with another great-grandchild soon arriving.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Franklyn, two sisters; Annabelle (Joe) Wiederhold, Emogene (Lawrence) Boehmer and four brothers; Wilbert (Clara), Russell (Viola), Virgil and Orville Weimerskirch.
Memorials may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Pearl Smith Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362 in her honor.
