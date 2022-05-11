Paula S. Prada

Paula S. Prada of Viera Florida passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022.  She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Chuck Prada; two sons, Charles (wife Alison) and Andrew (wife Lauren); her two sisters, Pamela Cheney (Dick) of Iowa and Sheila Kelley (Mark) of Wisconsin.  She was blessed with two beautiful grandsons, Nick and Ben; nieces and nephews Christina and Christopher of Dubuque, Matt Holloway of Bellevue, Brian Brunk of Des Moines, and Stephen, Jenna, Bridget, and Samantha Kelley of Wisconsin.  Paula grew up in Bellevue, Iowa, the daughter of Madonna and Donald Stuart.  She attended Marquette High School and Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids before marrying Chuck Prada.  She worked in retail and banking.  She is survived by uncles Ronald Lampe, and Lewis Lampe, aunt Barbara Lampe Loeb, and cousin Leslie Stuart. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Portia Holloway of Iowa.  Paula could always be counted on to be there when family members needed help and love.  She will be missed.  A private service for Paula will be held at a later date and time. 

 
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers a donation to Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church of Bellevue, Iowa.