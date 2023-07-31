Paul W. Brehm, 85

Paul W. Brehm, 85, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully at Sunnycrest Manor on Monday, July 24th, 2023.

Funeral services were held on Friday, July 28th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.  A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, July 29th, 2023, at Holy Family Church New Melleray, with Mgr. Thomas Toale officiating.  Entombment followed in the Holy Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com