Paul Vincent Lucke

Peacefully entered Eternal Life on February 19, 2022.
He was born on June 27, 1931, in Bellevue, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Regina (nee Callaghan) Lucke.
Paul was the beloved husband of Joan (Madden) Lucke. They met while attending Loras College and Clarke College, respectively, in Dubuque, Iowa. They were married on December 29, 1956, at St. Robert Catholic Church in Shorewood.
Paul is survived by Joan and their children, Stephen (Colleen) of Edina, MN, John (Daryl) of Mt. Lebanon, PA, James (Stephanie) of Atlanta, GA, Anne of Madison, WI, and Dr. David (Carrie) of Whitefish Bay, WI.
He was the proud, loving Grandpa of Dr. Michael (Elisa), Patrick, Christopher (Meredith), Paul, John, Cara, Katherine Vachon (Kyle), Madeleine, Daniel, Maura and Mia Lucke, and great-granddaughters Emilia and Julia Lucke.
He will be deeply missed by his brother William Lucke (Patricia), his brother-in-law Dr. Robert Madden (Patricia), and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He is predeceased by his sister Mary Lois, and his brothers Gerald and Philip (Carol).
Growing up, Paul worked at Lucke Bros., a shoe and clothing store that his great-grandfather founded on the banks of the Mississippi River in 1857. At Loras College, he played center on the varsity basketball team.
After graduating from college in 1953, Paul served in Korea with the Special Category of Army Reassigned With Air Force (SCARWAF). As part of the 822nd Engineer Aviation Battalion, he helped build airport runways camouflaged to avoid enemy detection.
Paul also played for the Anderson Air Force Base basketball team in tournaments organized for the entertainment of American troops. The assignment brought him to Guam, Okinawa, and the Philippines. As reported in Stars & Stripes, “he led scorers for both teams” in the semi-final game of the Far East Air Force Tournament in Tachikawa, Japan.
Paul attended Marquette Law School, where he served as an associate editor of the Marquette Law Review. After graduating in 1958 (and receiving the top score on the Iowa bar exam), he practiced law in Dubuque with O’Connor, Thomas, McDermott & Wright.
Returning to Milwaukee in 1961, he practiced until 2001 with the firm now known as Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren. An early member of the American Bar Association Subcommittee on Equal Employment Opportunity, Paul contributed to the development of employment law as a new area of practice.
He was also skilled in negotiating collective bargaining agreements and resolving labor disputes for his clients. For many years, he chaired Reinhart’s litigation department, and served as the firm’s general counsel.
Paul cherished his time with Joan, their children, and their families. Memories of cross-country road trips, visits to historical and cultural sites, and festive reunions remain vivid for them all. He was always there for them in countless ways.
In their retirement, Paul and Joan traveled to many countries on four continents. Through his work with the Jackson County (Iowa) Historical Society, Paul shared his family’s Eastern Iowa heritage and his love of history. He was also a member of the Wisconsin Historical Society, the Milwaukee Athletic Club, and Ozaukee Country Club.
Paul will be remembered for his deep integrity, fortitude, compassion, curiosity and gentle sense of humor.
When he played basketball, a game-day program described Paul as a “smooth working center,” whose “main attribute is his finesse in feeding cutting teammates, with a hook shot delivered with a soft, sure touch.” He followed the same approach in guiding and inspiring his children and grandchildren, whose growth and well-being he always kept front and center. He was ever devoted to Joan and his family.
Visitation will take place on Friday, March 4, from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at Old St. Mary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following at 10:00AM. (It is requested that those attending please wear masks). Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Paul greatly appreciated Milwaukee Catholic Home for the many opportunities for engagement, the exceptional care, and the loving support its entire staff provided. If desired, memorials may be directed to the Milwaukee Catholic Home, 2462 N. Prospect, Milwaukee, WI 53211, or to USA Midwest Jesuits, P.O. Box 6713, Carol Stream, Il, 60197-6713.
