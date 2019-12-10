Paul Eugene Finzel, 51 of Corpus Christi, TX, formerly of Bellevue, IA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Luke’s Health and Medical Center in Houston, TX after suffering a massive stroke. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. at Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Bellevue. Additional visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to Mass at the funeral home on Saturday.
Paul Finzel was born in Dubuque, Iowa, March 7, 1968, the son of Eugene and Dianne (Nauman) Finzel. He graduated from Marquette High School in 1986 and went on to complete his associate’s degree at the Wisconsin School of Electronics in Madison, WI. He worked for 25 years at AmTote International where he met the love of his life, Patricia Barr. He and Patti were married on October 23, 1993 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque. He was working at Clem’s Marina, a job that filled his joy for fishing and people.
Paul grew up on the family farm and when not doing chores enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseback riding, snowmobiling, and playing basketball and softball with his sisters, friends and neighbors. He moved to Corpus Christi in 1992 enjoying the warmer weather, sandy beaches and expanded golf season. Despite the distance he remained close to all his hometown friends, getting together with them on his many visits back to Bellevue.
Paul’s true passion was spending time with his three daughters teaching them how to fish, play golf, swim, bike, play volleyball and basketball, fix anything and generally how to enjoy life. He never missed their extracurricular activities and learned how to curl hair and put in ponytails. Paul’s smile and laughter were contagious and his energy never-ending. He could cook almost as good as his mom and rivals only his dad in raising amazing daughters.
Paul is survived by his wife, Patti, three beautiful daughters, Gabrielle of Corpus Christi, TX, Danielle, who is attending Iowa State in Ames, IA and Samantha, still at home; his parents, Eugene and Dianne Finzel of Bellevue; father and mother-in-law Ron and Pat (Schmall) Barr of Dubuque; five sisters, Jolene (Mike) Trebbien of Charles, City, IA, Rochelle (Alan) Fisser of Denver, CO, Teresa (Jason) Keane of Earlville, IA, Andrea (Nick) Brueggemann of Union, MO, and Heather (Tim) Marsh of Monticello, IA, and honorary brother Mike (Michelle) Marshall of Charlotte, IA; brothers and sister-in-law Mike (Becky) Barr of Woodenville, WA, Dan (Lisa) Barr of Dubuque, IA; Deborah (Dennis) Jackson of Shullsburg, WI, Jeff Barr of Dubuque, IA; thirteen nieces and nephews, three great-nephews and one great-niece, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Merlin and Lillian Finzel, maternal grandparents Albert and LaVera Nauman, his uncle and godfather, Kenneth Nauman, uncle Laverne Finzel and cousin Carla Nauman.
The family would like to thank the neurointensive care team at St. Luke’s Health and Medical Center in Houston for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Paul’s memory.
