Patsey Carol (Clausen) Farrell, 80, of Goose Lake, Iowa, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Patsey was always thinking of others. In keeping with her wishes to avoid risk to anyone’s health, services at this time will be private. Her children look forward to celebrating her life with friends and family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Patsey’s family welcomes contributions to support causes dear to her heart, such as the Goose Lake City Park and Camp Courageous. Checks made to “Patsey Farrell Memorial” and/or condolences can be mailed to the Farrell Family, PO Box 33, Goose Lake, Iowa 52750.
