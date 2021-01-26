Patrick W. O’Rourke 90 of Dubuque, IA passed away Monday morning, January 25, 2021 at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Saint Joseph Key West Catholic Church with Msgr. Wilgenbusch officiating and Fr. Rod Allers as Homilist. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. at the church until time of mass. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Chapel Mausoleum. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is in charge of arrangements. Please remember to wear your facemask and if you are unable to attend a live stream of the mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Patrick was born on March 21, 1930 in Dubuque the son of Vincent and Theresa (Slattery) O’Rourke. He married Darlene J. LeConte on September 12, 1953 at Saint Joseph Key West Church.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife Darlene and their thirteen children: Steve (Barb) O’Rourke; Patty O’Rourke; Jan Gibbs, Carol O’Rourke; Mary (Kevin) Zeimet; Michelle (Ed) Tehan; David O’Rourke; Mark (Robin) O’Rourke; Joe O’Rourke; Renee (Randy, deceased) Stillmunkes; Tonya (Brian) Bender; Sarah (Chris) Weaver; and Russ (Danielle) O’Rourke; 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and his brother Paul O’Rourke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother Vincent De Paul, a sister Kate (Cecil) Hightower; a sister-in-law Mary Jane O’Rourke, and a great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Camp Courageous, Monticello, IA or Camp Albrecht Acres, Sherrill, IA in Patrick’s honor.
Dad would often say…
“Do not cry because I died, smile because I Lived!
Remember folk’s as you pass by, as you are now so once was I.
As I am now you will be, remember folk’s, and pray for me.
I did it my way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.