Patrick John Meyers, age 55 of Sabula, IA passed away suddenly at home on Monday, October 17, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held 11 am Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savanna. Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 pm Friday, October 21, 2022, and one hour prior to the Mass, at Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Memorials may be given in Patrick’s honor.