Patrick B. Till, 59, of Maquoketa, formerly of Springbrook, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Dubuque Specialty Care from complications of a stroke.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, September 16, 2022 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. Family will greet friends 9:30 am – 11:00 am. also on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the church prior to Mass. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Patrick was born January 9, 1963 in Maquoketa, the son of Lavern and Naomi (Scheckel) Till. He graduated from Bellevue Community High School in 1981. Patrick served his country in the US Army in Germany for 4 years.
Survivors include his mother, Naomi of Springbrook; siblings, Brian (Catherine) Till of Coralville, Annette Ernst of Prairie Village, Kansas, Michelle (Mike) Daugherty of Bellevue, Paul Till of Springbrook, Chuck (Darla) Till of Dubuque, and Charlotte (Brian) Beck of Ankeny; and numerous extended relatives.
Patrick was preceded in death by his father, Lavern.
A memorial fund has been established in Patrick’s memory.
