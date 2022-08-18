Patrick B. Till, 59

Patrick B. Till, 59, of Maquoketa, formerly of Springbrook, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Dubuque Specialty Care from complications of a stroke.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, September 16, 2022 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook.  Family will greet friends 9:30 am – 11:00 am. also on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the church prior to Mass.  Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery.