Patricia (Pat) Thines, age 86, long-time resident of Preston, Iowa passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home in the care of her loving family and Jackson County Hospice.  A private funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston.  You may watch from home on the Law-Jones FB Live Group.  Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Preston.  Family and friends are invited to share in Pat’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.