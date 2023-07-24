Patricia L. Huff, 92

Patricia L. Huff, 92

Patricia L. Huff, 92, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Iowa City, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Finley Unity Point Hospital in Dubuque.

Patricia L. Marvin was born September 7, 1930, in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Lee Edward and Marjory Catherine (Wharfield) Marvin. Following high school she moved to Ames, Iowa, where she lived with her sister Marjory and attended Iowa State University. While at Iowa State she met Wilbur A. Hammond of Miles, IA, and they married in Ames. The couple moved to Bellevue, Iowa where they raised their family and ran Hammond’s Drive In for many years. Pat was active in the Presbyterian Church and worked for Mercy Hospital in Dubuque.