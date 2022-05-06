Patricia L. (Bahr) Cornelius, 71, of Andrew, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Friday, May 6, 2022, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew, Iowa. Burial will be at the Andrew, Iowa Cemetery.
Patricia Lou Bahr was born on October 1, 1950 in Spragueville, Iowa, to Raymond LaVern Bahr and Avelda Marie Jane (Hankemeier) Bahr. She was a 1968 graduate of Andrew High School. She married Milton Lee Cornelius on November 20, 1971 at Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew. To this union three children were born: Philip, Nathan and Noah.
Patricia first worked as a bookkeeper at Jackson State Bank in Maquoketa from 1969 to 1972. From 1972 to 2004 she was the owner and storekeeper for M & W Hardware Store in Andrew, as well as the secretary for the Andrew Telephone Company from 1972 to 2007.
Patricia was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew and the Andrew Betterment Club. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, crafting, gardening, traveling, antiquing, cruising, and pistol target shooting. She especially enjoyed being a grandmother.
Those left to honor her memory include her mother Avelda (Hankemeier) Bahr of Andrew, IA; husband Milton Cornelius of Andrew, IA; children, Philip Cornelius of Andrew, IA, Nathan (Kristin) Cornelius of Springfield, MO, and Noah (Danielle) Cornelius of Bellevue, IA; 7 grandchildren, Kalei, Elijah, Jayden, Ryan, Lauryn, Avery and Benson; a brother, Duane (Diane) Bahr of Rural Andrew, IA; and a sister, Joann (Craig) Sieverding of Bellevue, IA. She was preceded in death by her father Raymond Bahr, brother Galen Bahr, and her mother-in-law and father-in-law Hazel and Wilson Cornelius.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Patricia L. (Bahr) Cornelius memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
