Pamela Pellican

Pamela Joy Ann Theresa Pellican, 68, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her home.
A celebration of her life was held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa. A memorial visitation was held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.
Pamela Joy Ann Theresa Pellican was born on Sept. 25, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois, to Robert Leo and Mary Margaret (Espala) Pellican. She was raised in Chicago and received her Bachelor’s in Education in 1973 from Western Illinois University. She then received her Master’s in Education from Loyola in 1975.
Pamela taught at the Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1976 to 2006. She had also worked as a Park Ranger in Dubuque for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After retirement, she continued her love of teaching and substituted in surrounding school districts.
Pamela was a member of First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa, and the DARSPA (Dubuque Association of Retired School Personnel Association). She enjoyed gardening, caring for her acreage, latch hooking, reading and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Jesse (Elizabeth Richardson) Schaller of Maquoketa, IA, and Jenny (Josh) Oestern of Maquoketa, IA; three grandchildren, Ava, Lilly and Oaklyn; a brother Robert (Jill) Pellican of Chicago, IL; and her faithful dog, Annie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her dog Scooby.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, Pamela Joy Ann Theresa Pellican memorial fund has been established.
