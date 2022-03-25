P. Jean (Roeder) Hueneke, 93, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 26, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus. Family will greet friends 9:00 am until service time at the church. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in St. Donatus. Local arrangements are entrusted at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
SERVICES WILL BE LIVESTREAMED ON ST. PAUL’S AND ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCHES FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE CHANNELS
Jean was born November 1, 1928, the daughter of Vernon and Helen (Tebben) Roeder. Jean graduated from Andrew High School and then worked at Sears & Roebuck before marrying, Aaron W. Hueneke on August 29, 1948 in Andrew, Iowa, he passed on February 9, 2014.
Jean and Aaron farmed and raised their family in the St. Donatus area and later selling the farm and moving into Bellevue. She was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, taught Sunday School and involved in WELCA and her church circle. Jean cherished her close friends, playing monthly games of Footsie and/or cribbage, yearly gatherings including butchering. Jean loved and adored all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always having snacks and cookies ready when they stopped. She was an excellent cook, made great desserts, and always enjoyed people visiting. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Duane (Lavonne), David (Chrystal), Deb (Bruce) Weis, and Darla (Chuck) Till; a daughter in-law, Judy (Bob) Hueneke-Kremer; grandchildren, Brian (Jessica) Hueneke, Amber (Kent) Johnson, Jessica (Brent) Willimack, Jena (Chad) Petersen, Derek (Tracey) Hueneke, Jared (Jessica) Hueneke, Bridgett Weis, Kristi (Josh) Kettmann, Matt (Erin) Weis, Tyler (Amanda Barrett) Till, Nathan Till, Olivia Till; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother George Roeder.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Darrel; 2 great-granddaughters, Jill Willimack and Lauren Weis; a sister, Norma (Robert) Busch; sisters in-law, Joann “Johnnie” Roeder, Mildred (Cletus) Davis, Marie (Paul) Hoffman, and Irma (George) Schumacher.
A memorial fund has been established in Jean’s memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
