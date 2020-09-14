Orva Edith Lucille Webster, age 86, was born on the family farm and spent her life in Preston, Iowa. She passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at home in the care of her loving family. Visitation will be held 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Law-Jones, Preston. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Preston, IA. Burial will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Orva’s honor. Family and friends are invited to share in Orva’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com. Services can be live streamed on Law Jones Funeral Home and St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook pages.
