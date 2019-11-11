Ole N. Dosland, 70, of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Calamus and Bellevue passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at KU Medical Center. Funeral Mass will be 12:30 pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, family will greet friends 9:00 am – 12:00 pm (noon) at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass on Thursday. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Ole will return to Bellevue, Iowa and cremated remains buried in the town with a family he considered home
Ole Dosland was born in Clinton, Iowa, February 17th, 1949. He passed away November 7th, 2019 having succumbed to complications following open heart surgery. He believed death is not the end but a step along the journey.
Ole graduated from Calamus High School, 1967 and was a believer of higher education living out his class motto of “Knowledge is Power, Gather it Now”. He was the first in his family to graduate from college; Upper Iowa University, 1971. He started his career as a high school teacher coach with a career in the food industry for 25 + years with Purina, Iams and ConAgra; a builder of sustainable Quality Assurance and Food Safety Systems before their time. He worked in the commercial pest management industry for 7 + years with Copesan Services developing safer pest management concepts such as modifying temperatures for insect control while building the industry’s first online learning university. He started a consulting company in 2003 and was a nationally recognized Quality Assurance and Food Safety expert with 100 + magazine columns and book chapters.
Ole was beloved by his family, friends, work and play comrades who appreciated his personality and sense of humor. He had the ability to mentor others bringing out their best and will be missed by many.
In his youth, Ole played little league baseball riding a bicycle 4 miles, much over gravel roads, to town returning to the family farm in time for chores. He was an excellent athlete in baseball and basketball. In college he was a baseball captain his senior year with a career batting average of .350. He played competitive racquetball and slow pitch softball for 20 + years playing on teams that won numerous State and Regional titles being the Open Class Iowa State MVP in 1997. He was an avid golfer and traveler enjoying numerous extended trip adventures.
Ole married Patricia Manders of Bellevue, Iowa in 1973. They shared a life full of adventure with Pat not sure what loving surprise the next moment might bring. Family vacations were taken every year with numerous international trips, especially to Mexico, continuing into his later years. His greatest joy and pride came from his three children who were prodded into sports, college with master degrees by a roots and wings philosophy.
Ole is survived by his wife Pat, children; Mitch Dosland of Kansas City, MO, Cory Dosland of North Platte, NE, Niki Dosland of Kansas City, MO, grandson Tanner Eckerle-Dosland of Kansas City, MO, step brother Jim (Joanne) Tietjens of Fulton, and step sisters Kathy Sander of Camanche, Jo (Jim) Wiese of Davenport and Deborah (Doug) Stream of Weslaco, Texas. He was preceded in death by parents Anita and Glenn Dosland, brother Larry Dosland, stepmother Fern Dosland and step brother Kenny Tietjens. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of his father.
