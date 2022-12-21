Norma Joann Claussen, Age 96, of Preston, Iowa, passed away peacefully Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Clover Ridge Place in Maquoketa, Iowa. A visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston, Iowa. A funeral will then proceed the visitation at 11:00 a.m. at Springdale Cemetery in Clinton, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, and in lieu of a funeral luncheon, Norma’s family will be making a donation.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 67%
- Feels Like: -34°
- Heat Index: -9°
- Wind: 19 mph
- Wind Chill: -34°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:28:02 AM
- Sunset: 04:32:45 PM
- Dew Point: -17°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Areas of blowing snow. Low near -10F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Areas of blowing snow. Low near -10F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with gusty winds. Areas of blowing snow. High around 0F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph.
Weather Alert
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Extremely cold wind chills are expected with values as cold as 35 to 45 below. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to below a quarter mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, leading to power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground blizzard conditions are expected with occasional whiteouts in open and rural areas. This will be a long duration event, so plan appropriately prior to the start. Plan holiday travel around peak hours of the storm, either before or after impacts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 22 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: -35°
Heat Index: -9°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 22 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: -34°
Heat Index: -9°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 21 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: -34°
Heat Index: -9°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 21 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: -34°
Heat Index: -9°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 21 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -34°
Heat Index: -9°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 21 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -33°
Heat Index: -8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 22 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -34°
Heat Index: -8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 22 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -33°
Heat Index: -8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 22 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -33°
Heat Index: -8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 23 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: -33°
Heat Index: -8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 22 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: -33°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 23 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -33°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
