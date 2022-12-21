Norma Joann Claussen, Age 96

Norma Joann Claussen, Age 96

Norma Joann Claussen, Age 96, of Preston, Iowa, passed away peacefully Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Clover Ridge Place in Maquoketa, Iowa. A visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston, Iowa. A funeral will then proceed the visitation at 11:00 a.m. at Springdale Cemetery in Clinton, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, and in lieu of a funeral luncheon, Norma’s family will be making a donation.