Nikolai “Niko” Michael Stielow, 21 of Oxford, Iowa, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2019. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Friday, June 7th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, Iowa. Family will greet friends 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home in Bellevue. Additional visitation will be 9:00 am - 10:00 am, Friday prior to mass at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Niko was born October 9, 1997 in the Leningrad Region of Russia and soon thereafter was taken in by an orphanage. At the age of 3 he was adopted by his parents Mick and Roxanne (Manders) Stielow. Despite being dealt a very difficult hand at birth, Niko found the strength and courage to overcome many obstacles throughout of his life.
Music always brought him great joy. He was a self-taught DJ mix master known as “DJ Blackhorn”, occasionally performing at a dance club in Cedar Rapids. He loved the outdoors and had a natural affinity for animals, especially the family dogs Louis, Otis and Rudy. He developed an appreciation for art, photography, poetry and high fashion in the neo-goth style. Niko collected books, films, video games and all types of digital devices. He loved going to Adventureland and was particularly fond of the roller coasters. He especially enjoyed vacationing with his family, shopping trips with Mom, hiking weekends with Dad and wreaking all sorts of havoc with his little sister. Christmastime and Independence Day celebrations in Bellevue with Grandma Darlene, Grandpa Leonard, along with all the aunts, uncles and cousins were his happiest times. He was quite fond of Halloween as well, loved haunted houses and celebrated his birthday throughout the entire month of October.
It was often said that Niko cut a wide path where ever he went. He was loved by many and made a lasting impression on everyone that came to know him. Niko’s parents would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude to the countless family members, friends, teachers and care givers who were able see past his shortcomings, and meet him where he was at. Those that showed him patience, respect and gained his trust were rewarded many times over by his unique brand of humor and devoted friendship. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.
Survivors include his parents, Mick and Roxanne Stielow; a sister, Tori Stielow; his maternal grandfather, Leonard Manders; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Niko was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Darlene Manders; and his paternal grandparents, Dean and Jerrie Stielow and his uncle Ted Stielow.
