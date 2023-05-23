Neale C. Bowman, age 95 of Andrew, Iowa died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 19, 2023 at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline, IL.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, and a graveside service and burial will be held at the Andrew Cemetery at 11:30 A.M., Thursday, May 25, 2023, where military rites will be conducted. There is no visitation. Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is in charge of arrangements.
Neale C. Bowman was born on May 30, 1927 in Maquoketa, Iowa to Kenneth and Laura (Bolt) Bowman. He attended rural school in Jackson County and Andrew High School. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1944 and proudly served on the carrier USS Enterprise. He married Florence E. Burkert Roeder on July 1, 1950 in Waukon, Iowa. She preceded him in death on September 14, 1999.
After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he returned home where he and his brother, Owen, opened Bowman Locker in Andrew, Iowa in 1946. He sold the locker and retired in 1994.
Neale often said, “It doesn’t cost a dime to smile or to be nice to people.” He enjoyed spending time with both family and friends. His lifelong hobby was fixing up cars to sell or to keep for himself to drive. As his age and health afforded, he enjoyed driving somewhere almost every day. Neale was a gentle man and a loving and kind father and grandfather. Often, he would see kids in a store and give them a few dollars just to see their eyes light up.
Neale took the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. several years ago. He was a member of the Maquoketa American Legion Post #75.
Neale is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Norlan) Hinke of DeWitt, IA; a step-son, Charles (Pam) Roeder of Davenport, Iowa; one granddaughter, Molly (Matt DeWild) Hinke of Davenport; one grandson, Troy Hinke of Reading, PA; 7 step-grandchildren, Kenneth Budde of Maquoketa, Bill (Renee) Budde of Maquoketa, Lisa (Will) Kober of West Branch, IA, Jim (Kim) Budde of Leander, TX, Ann (Randy) Clark of Carmel, IN and John (Simona) Roeder of Lancaster, PA; three great-grandchildren, Lex Hinke, Rosalie Hinke, and Aza Hinke; 13 step-great-grandchildren, Katie and Morgan Budde, Ben (Micaela Schaller) Kober, Kyle (DaBryana Miller) Kober, Melanie (Sal) Jones Dazzo, Stephanie (Ben) George, Alex and Cassidy Budde, Ryan, Lauren, and Noel Clark, Dylan and Nathan Roeder; four step-great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife he was preceded in death by his parents, step-daughter Jo Ann Heneke and two brothers, Warren and Owen.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa, or the Jackson County Historical Society.
