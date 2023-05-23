Neale C. Bowman, age 95

Neale C. Bowman, age 95 of Andrew, Iowa died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 19, 2023 at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline, IL.  

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, and a graveside service and burial will be held at the Andrew Cemetery at 11:30 A.M., Thursday, May 25, 2023, where military rites will be conducted.  There is no visitation.  Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is in charge of arrangements. 