Natalee M. Bennett Dieckman age 87 of Camanche, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at The Alverno. According to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. As per request, there will be no visitation or services. A graveside memorial service for family will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Natalee Mae Bennett was born in OshKosh, WI on April 29, 1933. She was a graduate of Clinton High and worked at International Paper for 30 years. Natalee also worked at Swiss Colony for 10 years and part time at H&R Block for five years. She married William Dieckman on December 12, 1963 Bellevue, IA. Natalee was a very active member of Eastern Star, (Worthy Maton of Camanche, Clinton, and Fulton Chapters) past High Priestess of Clinton Chapter Magi Shrine and was Mother Advisor to many young ladies at the Camanche, IA Rainbow Girls. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time working in her home and yard. Natalee was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Natalee is survived by her husband William; daughter Kimberly Jo (Loren) Huffaker of Ames, IA; two grandchildren, Alex (Quinn) Kinman and Madison Adams both of Ames; a sister Sally (Mike) Chapman of Camanche; many nieces and nephews; and her loving fur babies Willie and Danny. She was proceeded in death by her parents Mildred and Joseph Bennett; daughter Michelle Lee; brother Douglas Bennett and his wife Marie; and two step-sisters, Joan Bennett and Evelyn (Glenn) Christensen.
